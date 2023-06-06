WWDC 2023: Watch, iPad & Apple TV will get major OS updates this year

Apple unveiled watchOS 10 at WWDC, introducing new features and improvements for Apple Watch. Users can expect widgets, revamped button functionality, new watchfaces, mental health and fitness updates, vision health monitoring, and privacy enhancements. Additionally, Apple announced tvOS 17, bringing FaceTime, non-Apple apps, SharePlay, lost remote locating, and a redesigned control center to Apple TV. These updates demonstrate Apple's commitment to enhancing user experiences across their devices.

Apple unveiled watchOS 10, the next-generation smartwatch platform, at the Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) conference on Monday. This update promises a host of new features and improvements for Apple Watch users. While developers can start experimenting with it right away, a public beta is expected to be released next month. The final version is slated to launch in September, coinciding with the release of the Apple Watch Series 9.

One of the notable changes in watchOS 10 is the reintroduction of widgets. By turning the digital crown, users can access a widget stack and effortlessly scroll through for quick information access. This revamped interaction style is reminiscent of the Siri watchface introduced in watchOS 3. Additionally, the functionality of the watch's buttons has been reimagined. Currently, pressing the digital crown activates the honeycomb app grid or a list, depending on personal settings.

Naturally, watchOS updates come with a selection of fresh watch faces. This year, users can expect a new palette watch face along with one featuring characters Snoopy and Woodstock. Notably, watchOS 10 also emphasises mental health. Users can now log their moods with abstract images and even take standardised assessment quizzes. On the fitness front, Apple is introducing new cycling features such as functional threshold and live activity tracking on the iPhone. Hikers will benefit from viewing trails and trailhead information directly on their wrist. Thanks to the altimeter, users can also explore a new 3D map of their waypoints, including the last location with cell data and the last place capable of making emergency calls on any carrier network.