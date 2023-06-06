WWDC 2023 | Apple introduces two refreshed Mac models, calls them the most powerful Macs ever

Both the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro mark the completion of Apple’s transition to its own silicon. The Mac Studio and Mac Pro come with macOS Ventura out of the box.

Apple, at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference on Monday, announced the release of two new Mac models, the updated Mac Studio and the Mac Pro, which it claimed are the most powerful Macs ever created.

The Mac Studio, equipped with either the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, offers a significant boost in performance compared to previous models. The M2 Max model is up to six times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac and up to three times faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip. The M2 Max Mac Studio boasts a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra chip comes with a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and up to 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth.

Connectivity is a key feature of the Mac Studio, Apple said. It supports higher-bandwidth HDMI, allowing for up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. With the M2 Ultra chip, the Mac Studio can drive up to six Pro Display XDRs, providing a vast amount of screen real estate for professional workflows. The device also features advanced wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, along with Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, and USB-A and USB-C ports for easy import of photos and videos.

The Mac Pro, on the other hand, is up to three times faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model and features up to 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. The Mac Pro supports seven PCIe expansion slots, allowing professionals to customise and expand their systems according to their specific workflow requirements.

Both the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro mark the completion of Apple’s transition to its own silicon. The Mac Studio and Mac Pro come with macOS Ventura out of the box.