WWDC 2023 | Apple introduces two refreshed Mac models, calls them the most powerful Macs ever

By Vijay Anand  Jun 6, 2023 12:50:31 AM IST (Published)

Both the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro mark the completion of Apple’s transition to its own silicon. The Mac Studio and Mac Pro come with macOS Ventura out of the box.

Apple, at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference on Monday, announced the release of two new Mac models, the updated Mac Studio and the Mac Pro, which it claimed are the most powerful Macs ever created.

The Mac Studio, equipped with either the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, offers a significant boost in performance compared to previous models. The M2 Max model is up to six times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac and up to three times faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip. The M2 Max Mac Studio boasts a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.
The Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra chip comes with a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and up to 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth.
