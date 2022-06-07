After months of rumours, speculations and leaks, Apple has finally announced the new MacBook Air running the M2 chip. Apple's "most affordable laptop" will be priced at Rs 1,19,900 and will go on sale next month.

The laptop has a 13.6-inch Retina Display with and iPhone-like notch, which allows for the screen bezels to be thinner. The notch also allows the camera to be scaled up to 1080p, or full HD, unlike the 720p cameras in the current MacBook Air lineup.

The new MacBook Air comes with a 13.6 inch 'Liquid Retina Display'. (Source: Apple)

Gone is the iconic wedge-shaped design. The new MacBook Air looks very similar to the MacBook Pro. The M2 chip is nearly 40 percent faster than the M1 MacBook Air and comes in four colours — silver, space grey, starlight and a deep blue.

The M2 MacBook Air has a new, flatter design. (Source: Apple)

MagSafe has returned to the MacBook. Apple's proprietary magnetic charging port, which detaches at a tug, is now on all of its laptops. This is aimed at averting accidents when anyone trips over a charging cable. In such an instance, the cable detaches, leaving the MacBook safe on the surface.

The new, yet familiar, MagSafe charging port. (Source: Apple)

The entry-level MacBook Air comes with 8 GB of RAM and a starting storage of 256 GB. The RAM and the storage can be configured on Apple's official website.

Apple also announced a MacBook Pro sporting a 14-inch Retina Display and also powered by the M2 chip. The entry-level MacBook Pro will feature 8 GBof RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900. The new MacBook Pro will go on sale the same day as the MacBook Air.