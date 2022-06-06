WWDC 2022: Apple announces iOS 16 with overhauled lockscreen, editable iMessages

Shared iCloud Photo Libraries: Apple Photos already has a shared album option, but iOS 16 takes it a step further by creating dedicated shared libraries. Furthermore, you can opt to send a photo to either the shared photo library and your personal library right from the camera app. You can also choose photos based on their subjects. Edits to any photos in shared libraries will reflect for everyone who has access to that library.
Safety Check: Apple is introducing a new security feature called Safety Check, which will allow you to easily revoke access to certain information, like location, that you may have shared with someone else previously. This is aimed at people in abusive relationships, Apple said during the keynote.