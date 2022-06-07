Apple on Monday night made a slew of software — and exciting hardware — announcements at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple announced iOS 16, macOS 13 — or macOS Ventura — watchOS 9 and all-new MacBook Air and Pro running the long-rumoured M2 chip.

For the first time since 2020, this was a hybrid event — some developers and students were allowed to watch the event livestreamed on a giant screen on Apple's campus, while the actual keynote was a slickly produced video.

iOS 16

iOS 16 features a couple of major features — an overhauled lockscreen similar to the one in Android 13, with customisable widgets and clock, and editable iMessage texts. You can now edit typos on messages after sending them, recall messages, or leave messages or threads on read. iOS 16 also has new health-tracking features, with the Fitness app now available in iPhones without the need for an iPhone.

The new, redesigned lockscreen in iOS 16. (Image: Apple)

iOS 16 also has shared photo albums, new Maps features, a feature called Safety Check that puts you in control of sensitive information that you may have already shared with someone else. Safety Check is especially aimed at those in abusive relationships.

watchOS 9

The watchOS 9 comes with several new watch faces. (image: Apple)

With watchOS 9, Apple has introduced new watch faces, richer complications (widgets on the watch face) that provide "more information and opportunity for personalisation". The Workout app has received an update, with advanced metrics, views, and training experiences that have been designed with inputs from athletes. These workouts will allow the fitness-conscious to harness the data to further improve their workout routines. The new watchOS also comes with atrial defibrillation (AFib), and a deeper Sleep app.

macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura. (Image: Apple)

Apple's latest computer OS, macOS 13, will be called Ventura. The new update boasts of features like Stage Manager, which allows users to keep one window in focus while also switching between apps and windows. Continuity Camera now gives Mac users the ability to uses iPhone as a webcam, while users can now finally start a FaceTime on their iPhone or iPad and hand it over to their Mac. The Safari web browser boats of functionalities that will allow users to set up passkeys, which will eventually usher in a passwordless future.

New M2 MacBooks

Apple finally announced the M2 chip — its successor to the gamechanging M1 chip. And the first Apple Macs the M2 will power are the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch Retina Display with and iPhone-like notch, which allows for the screen bezels to be thinner. The notch also allows the camera to be scaled up to 1080p, of full HD, unlike the 720p cameras in the current MacBook Air lineup.

M1 vs M2. (Image: Apple)

Gone is the iconic wedge-shaped design. The new MacBook Air looks very similar to the MacBook Pro. The M2 chip is nearly 40 percent faster than the M1 MacBook Air and comes in four colours — silver, space grey, starlight and a deep blue.

The MacBook Pro didn't get a design overhaul, but will run on the M2, and boasts of significant gains on its predecessor, as does the MacBook Air.

The M2 chip is supposedly nearly 40 percent faster than the M1, and a whopping 340 percent faster than the most powerful Intel-based MacBook.

iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 allows users to connect to external displays, harnessing the power of the M1 chip. (Image: Apple)

Apple's so-called "most versatile device" gets a whole bunch of new features, the most important being Stage Manager, which enhances multitasking that allows users to make use of the ridiculously powerful M1 chips that power the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. "Collaboration is easier than ever with new ways to start working with others in apps across the system using Messages, and the new Freeform app provides a flexible canvas to brainstorm on together," Apple said during the keynote address. The iPad will get a brand new weather app and features from other devices such as passkey, Shared Photo Libraries, Live Text and more.