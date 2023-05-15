WWDC | Apple tests M3 chips as it prepares to announce the refreshed M2 Macs: Reports

Gurman also noted that this test is running on what appears to be a future high-end MacBook Pro with the upcoming macOS 14.0 and is likely the base-level version of what will be the M3 Pro coming next year.

Apple has reportedly started testing the M3 chips for the next-generation Mac lineup as it prepares to announce the refreshed M2 Macs at next month’s WWDC. In his latest weekly newsletter, Mark Gurman said that the tech giant is testing the M3 Macs with “third-party apps to ensure compatibility with its software ecosystem”.

As per an App Store developer, the new CPU will likely have 12 CPU cores, 18 graphics cores and 36GB of memory with six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores.