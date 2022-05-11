World’s biggest chipmaker mulling price hike of 'single-digit percentages' amid rising costs

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is likely to hike prices of its products amid rising costs and inflationary pressures. It is also planning to expand operations that will help alleviate the global supply crunch, reports said.

TSMC is likely to raise prices by "single-digit percentages" across both mature and advanced chip production technologies from January 2023, sources told Nikkei Asia.

Clients of TSMC said the chipmaker had notified them of an impending 6 percent price hike for its wafer foundry products, Focus Taiwan reported.

The company had raised prices for the advanced process by 7-9 percent and for the older process by 20 percent last August.

"The early notice is to give customers some buffer to prepare for the price adjustments,” Nikkei Asia quoted a source as saying.

The price hike will help TSMC address increasing costs and meet capital requirements for expansion purposes, the source said.

With the demand for smartphones and PCs slowing, clients may not fully accept the planned price hike, another executive familiar with the development said. Even if the hike works for the advanced chips, it could be quite challenging for customers to accept the change in prices for matured nodes, the executive said.

Chipmakers have suffered due to rising production costs even as demand for smartphones and personal computers slowed amid high inflation, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and COVID-19 related restrictions in China.

The price hike also comes in the wake of TSMC's own plans to expand operations. The company is spending $100 billion through 2023 to increase capacity, of which about $40 billion to $44 billion is likely to be spent this year alone. The record-high capital expenditure slated this year is up 33 percent to 46.5 percent from 2021.