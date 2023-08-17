World Robot Conference 2023 kicks off in Beijing, showcases robot dog, robot barista

From robot dog to robot barista, many of the robots which have been upgraded with the latest versions of technologies are currently on display at the week-long 2023 World Robot Conference (WRC) in Beijing.

The exhibition showcases robots for 10 scenarios. A dog-shaped companion robot presented by Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has captured much attention. The CyberDog is capable of doing flips and other tricks like a real dog, and enjoys being tickled by its owner under its chin.

Besides, it can follow a set of basic human cues like putting its paw in its owner's hand, and can even notify the owner of information like the latest weather conditions. What's more, unlike a real dog which could exhibit a reactive behavior like lunging, barking, growling during a walk, the electronic pet appears to be calm, relaxed and well-behaved.

"It is designed to serve as companions in light outdoor activities. And in the future, it can help provide better elderly care services. We want to make it a small four-legged robot which is more family-friendly. So technically, we have been working to make it smaller and act like a real dog," said Xiang Diyun, deputy general manager of the Robotics Division of Xiaomi.

Another eye-catching exhibit is a flexible, fully automated robot barista, which wowed visitors with latte art. The exhibition also displays medical robots like those designed for bronchoscopy and vascular interventional procedures, and intelligent sewer and firefighting machines.

The WRC 2023 kicked off on August 16 and will run until August 22 at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center. The event features forums, exhibitions and competitions.

In the exhibition section, over 140 domestic and international robotics companies will showcase nearly 600 exhibits. More than 50 new products are making their debut at this year's expo, marking the highest number of new releases in the history of the event.