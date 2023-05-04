World Password Day: Google launches secure login with Passkeys

Google also plans to promote passkeys and nudge account holders in the coming months to convert their traditional username and password login to a passkey.

Ahead of World Password Day, Google on Wednesday announced that it will be introducing Passkeys, a technology touted to replace the traditional password system. Passkeys are said to be a secure and user-friendly alternative for accessing accounts which will transform the user's login across Google services.

Google’s announcement comes a day before World Password Day, which is celebrated on the first Thursday of May every year. The day initiated by Intel Security in 2013 is being celebrated since then every year across the world by cybersecurity professionals.

The passkey feature has been launched for Google’s billions of accounts across Chrome and Android, and users will be able to proactively seek it out and turn it on.