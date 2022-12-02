World Computer Literacy Day 2022: 10 cool keyboard tricks for you

World Computer Literacy Day was established by the Indian computer company NIIT to mark its 20th anniversary in 2001. From making things bigger to locking your screen with the press of a few keys, here are some smart hacks to jazz up the worthy day.

The World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated every year on December 2 with an aim to drive digital literacy, specifically among women and children in India. Despite the world progressing towards an increasingly digital future, certain sections of society still have either limited or no digital access. And World Computer Literacy Day is all about advocating for computer literacy in all sections of society.

Computer literacy makes a big difference in an individual's personal and professional lives. On this World Computer Literacy Day, here are some cool keyboard shortcuts you can perform on your comp to entertain yourself and your friends.

Rotate Screen

This trick may or may not work depending on your graphics card and video drivers. This short cut/trick can instantly turn your computer’s screen 90 degrees at once by simply hitting Ctrl + Alt + up/down/left/right arrow.

Lock System

For increased security, you can instantly lock your computer with the cool trick by simply hitting Window + L button on the keyboard. You can log back in using a PIN and all programs and windows will appear the way you left them.

Minimise multiple windows in one shot

Minimising each window individually can be painstaking when there are just too many of them. But this cool trick can help you minimise all windows of a program at once. To do this, simply click and hold on the top of window you want to keep and shake it to minimise all the remaining windows of the program.

Show desktop/restore open windows

To see your desktop instantly without moving your mouse, just press Windows + D.

Review open and closed windows

To see all the open windows on each of your monitors or virtual desktops, as well as a list of recently closed windows, sorted by date, simply press Windows + Tab.

Move windows with the keyboard

This cool trick can let you move windows without touching your mouse. Simply hold the Windows key and use the side arrows to reposition the windows.

Also read: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months

Bring back accidentally closed tabs

You can bring back accidentally closed tabs by pressing Ctrl + Shift + T and get back to your tasks.

Instant zoom

To zoom stuff simply hold Ctrl key and move the scroll of the mouse up and down. The trick to come back to default is by pressing Ctrl + 0.

Edit text on a website

This cool but mischievous trick is super easy to do which can amaze a lot of people. To edit text on a website, simply open the website on Chrome and press F12 to access its console. Here, you can edit any text for a screenshot to impress or prank your friends.

Make everything large