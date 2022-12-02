English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Hometechnology News

World Computer Literacy Day 2022: 10 cool keyboard tricks for you

World Computer Literacy Day 2022: 10 cool keyboard tricks for you

World Computer Literacy Day 2022: 10 cool keyboard tricks for you
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 2, 2022 7:03:00 AM IST (Published)

World Computer Literacy Day was established by the Indian computer company NIIT to mark its 20th anniversary in 2001. From making things bigger to locking your screen with the press of a few keys, here are some smart hacks to jazz up the worthy day.

The World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated every year on December 2 with an aim to drive digital literacy, specifically among women and children in India. Despite the world progressing towards an increasingly digital future, certain sections of society still have either limited or no digital access. And World Computer Literacy Day is all about advocating for computer literacy in all sections of society.

Recommended Articles

View All
Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

IST7 Min(s) Read

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Computer literacy makes a big difference in an individual's personal and professional lives. On this World Computer Literacy Day, here are some cool keyboard shortcuts you can perform on your comp to entertain yourself and your friends.


Rotate Screen

This trick may or may not work depending on your graphics card and video drivers. This short cut/trick can instantly turn your computer’s screen 90 degrees at once by simply hitting Ctrl + Alt + up/down/left/right arrow.

Lock System

For increased security, you can instantly lock your computer with the cool trick by simply hitting Window + L button on the keyboard. You can log back in using a PIN and all programs and windows will appear the way you left them.

Also read: Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

Minimise multiple windows in one shot

Minimising each window individually can be painstaking when there are just too many of them. But this cool trick can help you minimise all windows of a program at once. To do this, simply click and hold on the top of window you want to keep and shake it to minimise all the remaining windows of the program.

Show desktop/restore open windows

To see your desktop instantly without moving your mouse, just press Windows + D.

Review open and closed windows

To see all the open windows on each of your monitors or virtual desktops, as well as a list of recently closed windows, sorted by date, simply press Windows + Tab.

Move windows with the keyboard

This cool trick can let you move windows without touching your mouse. Simply hold the Windows key and use the side arrows to reposition the windows.

Also read: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months

Bring back accidentally closed tabs

You can bring back accidentally closed tabs by pressing Ctrl + Shift + T and get back to your tasks.

Instant zoom

To zoom stuff simply hold Ctrl key and move the scroll of the mouse up and down. The trick to come back to default is by pressing Ctrl + 0.

Edit text on a website

This cool but mischievous trick is super easy to do which can amaze a lot of people. To edit text on a website, simply open the website on Chrome and press F12 to access its console. Here, you can edit any text for a screenshot to impress or prank your friends.

Make everything large

This cool trick, which can amount to an epic prank, can be done by simply pressing the Windows key the + key 3-4 times and to make it worse, you can press Ctrl + Alt + I and watch the magic.

Also read: This creepy low-cost robot can go anywhere
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

computerkeyboardsSharing Shortcuts

Previous Article

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022: History, significance, theme

Next Article

Trade setup for Dec 2: Sector specific momentum may continue even as Nifty 50 struggles at higher levels

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng