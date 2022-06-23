Working from home? Here's how to keep your office laptop safe

A large number of companies haven't called back their employees to the office though the pandemic situation has improved to a large extent. Organisations resorted to remote work following the restrictions and lockdowns during the pandemic. For employers, it saved office rent, electricity bills and for employees, it saved travel time and the expenses on daily commuting to office.

Significantly, a majority of the businesses have made arrangements to ensure that work goes on smoothly even when the employees are working from their homes. Besides, several collaborative platforms also facilitate remote working.

IPO-bound Pine Labs acquires fintech interface startup for $75 million

While professionals have acquired all logistics to carry out their office work from home by now, keeping the gadgets issued by the office, including laptops, is a big challenge. Especially with the monsoon around the corner the employees need to take extra care of their laptops and computers.

Here are some of the steps that you can follow to protect your computer/laptop software:

Turn on automatic updates to keep all software up to date.

Use antivirus software and get it renewed after its expiry period.

Use strong passwords and don't share them callously.

Don't visit websites with illicit content to avoid malware.

While downloading movies or music, stay away from pirated content.

Don't use USBs or any external devices unless you aren't sure of their safety. The virus can be transmitted to your system from an infected external device.

Here is how to take care of the hardware:

Don't keep your laptop (or computer system) in a humid or smoky place.

Keep the laptop enclosed in a cover after use.

If you use a laptop bag, keep silica pouches to absorb moisture. Also don't take out the laptop bag when it's raining outside. If at all, your laptop gets drenched in rain, disconnect the battery and allow the device to dry.

Make sure that all power plugs are safe from lightning and thunderstorms.

Don't plug in your computer/laptop to a power point when the voltage is fluctuating.