Working from home? Here's how to keep your office laptop safe

A large number of companies haven't called back their employees to the office though the pandemic situation has improved to a large extent. Organisations resorted to remote work following the restrictions and lockdowns during the pandemic. For employers, it saved office rent, electricity bills and for employees, it saved travel time and the expenses on daily commuting to office.
Significantly, a majority of the businesses have made arrangements to ensure that work goes on smoothly even when the employees are working from their homes. Besides, several collaborative platforms also facilitate remote working.
IPO-bound Pine Labs acquires fintech interface startup for $75 million
While professionals have acquired all logistics to carry out their office work from home by now, keeping the gadgets issued by the office, including laptops, is a big challenge. Especially with the monsoon around the corner the employees need to take extra care of their laptops and computers.
Here are some of the steps that you can follow to protect your computer/laptop software:
Here is how to take care of the hardware:
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)