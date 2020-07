The COVID-19 has altered for we perceive and go about work-life for the foreseeable future. Despite several unlocks, the concept of remote working has been an option both employees and employers are an option for. However, an increase in online traffic comes with an increase in cyber-security threats including identity theft, data breaches, and online frauds.

important to be extra-cautious about phishing attacks and other forms of cyberthreat. Working professionals need to prepare well for this change in the working environment and here are things cyber safety experts recommend for those working remotely:

Keep close contact with your employer & use their tech toolbox

Your employer might consolidate coronavirus-related information on the company intranet. It is important to know new policies to help keep you, your coworkers, and the business safe. Companies often have tech tools that can help keep you Cyber Safe when you work from home. They likely include firewall and antivirus protection, along with security features like VPN and 2-factor authentication.

If your collaboration tools like instant-messaging platforms and video-meeting rooms are not working right, do not look at downloading unverified substitutes. You could inadvertently introduce a software program with a security flaw which means someone unauthorized may be able to access company data, or any personal data you have on that device.

Keep your VPN turned on

A VPN or virtual private network can provide a secure link between employees and businesses by encrypting data. A VPN helps keep information secure from cybercriminals and competitors.

Beware of coronavirus-themed phishing emails

Cybercriminals have been exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to send fake emails and COVID related solutions with links to users. These may be compromised, which means by clicking on an unknown link, you are likely to download malware onto your device. A good practice is to immediately report the phishing attempt to your employer.

Constant software updates should be part of your routine