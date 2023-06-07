Won't notify fact-checking unit till July 10, Centre tells HC in response to Kunal Kamra's plea 

Kamra, in his petition, claimed the new rules could potentially lead to his content being arbitrarily blocked or his social media accounts being suspended or deactivated, thus harming him professionally. He has sought that the court declares the amended rules unconstitutional and give a direction to the government to restrain from acting against any individual under the rules.

The Union government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it would not notify till July 10, a fact-checking unit to identify fake news against the government on social media under the recently amended Information Technology (IT) Rules. The announcement came in an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The ministry filed the affidavit in response to the petition by stand-up comic Kunal Kamra challenging the recent amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules 2021). The ministry, in the affidavit, also said that the courts will be the final arbiters of what is true content and what is false.

"Under Rule 3(1)(b)(v) the identification of the Fact Checking Unit of the Central Government will have no binding effect on the intermediary nor would it have any effect in the nature of direction to block the said information/content as contemplated under section 69A of the IT Act", the affidavit underscored.