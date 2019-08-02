Won't allow Chinese tech giant Huawei in US: Donald Trump
Updated : August 02, 2019 06:48 AM IST
"We're not allowing Huawei into our country. We have not changed on that," Trump told reporters.
Meanwhile, Senators Marco Rubio and Ron Wyden urged Pompeo to tell people about the threat they face through the use of Chinese technologies like "smart city" and "safe city" systems.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more