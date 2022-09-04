Wondering what is a Mouse Jiggler? Just a device to trick your employer

By CNBCTV18.com

Ever heard of a “mouse jiggler”? It is a device which has become quite popular among employees who are wanting to outsmart monitoring software. Ever since the pandemic-induced work-from-home (wfh) has witnessed a boom, employers are monitoring productivity like never before.

Devices like “tattleware” or surveillance software, are being used by employers to track employee screen time, keyboard usage, and clicks.

So what does mouse jiggler do? As the name indicates, is used to simulate mouse movement, preventing your computer from going into sleep mode.

Though the mouse jiggler may not help with keyboard usage or clicks, it is capable of tricking the screen time monitoring. If you are wondering if this device costs a fortune, let us tell you, it doesn't.

As per a Reddit post, the mouse jiggler is priced at USD 30 (Rs. 2,391.51). A Reddit user shared the news on the platform saying, “This USD 30 mouse jiggler makes it look like you're working when you're not.”

Redditors are loving the idea of a mouse jiggler, however, some have pitched in with their unique creativity.

“Just use an oscillating fan and tape a stick to the fan and the mouse,” a user wrote, while another suggested, “Just put the mouse on an old-fashioned alarm clock.

The second hand will move the mouse just enough every minute.” “An analogue watch works too,” a third said.

However, the question boils down to why employers need surveillance. A report by The New York Times stated that 80 percent of the 10 largest private U.S. employers track the productivity metrics of individual workers.

Transparency is key to keeping the morale of your workers up.

However, a recent study by Gartner - a management consultant company - has explained the scope and purpose of monitoring can boost employees’ acceptance of the practice by about 70 percent.

Do you think employee surveillance is needed?