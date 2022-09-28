Women's platform coto announces 5,000 exclusive NFTs for early community creators

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The number of cotoOG NFTs is currently limited to 5000 and will be made available only to early community creators across geographies.

coto, a Web3-based social community platform designed for women, has announced its exclusive cotoOG non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

According to the company, early community creators on coto can claim these customised, limited-edition NFTs by logging on to its website and following the steps mentioned.

Illustrator/NFT artist from Argentina, Dacil Curbelos, has collaborated with coto to create these NFTs. coto says that cotoOG NFTs will serve to recognise community creators for their expertise on the platform. Owning a cotoOG NFT marks these creators as rallying points for their communities.

Curbelos said, “As a creator, I feel extremely energised to join a community of women such as coto — which relates to my own principles, and ideals. I have always experimented with new art forms, and tools right from formats, techniques and genres. The character sketches in each cotoOG NFT are unique and a representation of a community creator’s commitment and expertise.”

Tarun Katial, Founder & CEO, coto, said, “At coto, we want to create an ideal participative culture for women in a safe space that empowers them to create and nurture an organic community. The cotoOG NFTs, which incentivise creators and their communities, provide discoverability, greater exposure with exclusive access to certain features, are redeemable, and even instil voting powers in coto’s democratic voting council. In this way, these NFTs prove to be much beyond an asset.”

The number of cotoOG NFTs is currently limited to 5,000 and will be made available only to early community creators across geographies.

Creators can either list their NFTs on any participating marketplace or directly redeem them for $COTO Tokens or coto Gains in accordance with the regulatory jurisdiction in their country of residence.

The idea behind the platform, according to coto, is to create a safe space for women who have the courage and desire to empower other women.

Also Read: A look at three of the biggest NFT flops this year