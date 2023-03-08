Women's Day 2023: Women in tech share their journeys, challenges and aspirations for gender equality

According to UN Women, the theme for this year is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. The United Nations Observance of IWD “recognises and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education”.

Today, the world celebrates International Women's Day. This annual observance serves as a reminder of the struggle for gender equality and the advancement of women's rights. The theme this year is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. In line with this year’s theme, we connected with some women in tech to learn about their journey, the change they brought about and their message to girls aspiring to be in the industry.

Priyanka Gill, a co-founder of The Good Glamm Group and CEO of The Good Media Co, started POPxo, a digital platform for women, in 2014. It was initially a personal blog that Gill started while working as a freelance writer.

“The POPxo vision has always been to build a content-community-commerce destination for women in India, with MyGlamm we have found a powerful partner with proven strengths in producing and selling beauty products at scale. Together we leverage the power of content to meaningfully engage with and truly listen to our users to co-create products they really want,” Gill said talking about the acquisition of the platform by the Good Glamm group.

While Gill worked in a conventional space, Rachita Choudhary, vice-president of backend engineering at Dream11, said she raised several eyebrows when she decided to work in the field of sports tech.

“I have been subject to presumptions about the work that I do — there are many who still believe women are not fit to handle tech-driven tasks. For example, on one of the hiring interview rounds that I was taking to select candidates for my engineering team, many interviewees assumed that I was from the HR team. When I would ask technical questions, they would generally comment, ‘We are not very sure that you would understand this concept, but let me try and explain it to you in simple terms’,” she said.

"Looking back, technology has always influenced my life. My move to science was fuelled by my passion to pursue a line of work that would help foster good health and harmony in the environment we live in, and that is an overarching feat of what I have been able to do at Cipla," Geena Malhotra, Global Chief Technology Officer, Cipla.

Sarita Das, co-founder and director of 3CS, a supply chains solutions company, said she has always worked in fields where men dominate the workforce. "There aren't many women working in the office except in the technology industry, which I would argue has a perfectly fair playing field if we are to believe physical ability preconceptions," she said.

She believes that women are an asset to any business with their honed ability to multitask and collaborate successfully. They offer a distinctive perspective and talent set to the table. “As a woman, I know that they also require more support, especially regarding problems like work-life balance,” Das said.

She also said that she is an ardent supporter of women-centric policies like maternity leave and flexible working hours, primarily because of her personal experiences and seeing how they can support women in remaining motivated and productive while juggling their personal and professional obligations.

Sai Lakshmi Sathyanarayana, EY GDS EMEIA Cyber Leader and Cloud Security Leader, said that having relatable role models makes an enormous difference. Her focus, she said, has been on bringing more women into the sub-domain of cybersecurity, and has helped enable that through coaching and mentoring over 5,000 young women and men on careers in cybersecurity.

She also said that the Cybersecurity team at EY GDS comprises over 40 percent women, significantly higher than the industry average of 25 percent.

Gill has a similar belief, saying that ‘You can’t be who you can’t see’. “As more and more young women see female entrepreneurs being celebrated, it will give them the hope and encouragement they need to one day be entrepreneurs themselves or be at the top of their profession,” she said.

For Roopa Hungund, VP of Product and Engineering at Publicis Sapient, not limiting herself in terms of education played an important role in her journey. She believes that having a ‘can-do’ spirit from the start is half the battle won.

“I say this because it’s very common for women to get overwhelmed and not pursue opportunities for fear that they may not succeed. The secret to staying goal-oriented and charting the course is to not let external opinions bother you. If we embed this in our minds, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” she added.

Talking about the participation of women in the workforce, Namratha Jaisimha, vice-president of Design, Verification, and Validation at NXP Semiconductors, said, “At NXP, women represent 37 percent of our global workforce, and we continue to strive for noticeable improvements in hiring women across all global sites.”

Jaisimha also shared the company’s plan to hire an increased number of women from both engineering campuses, and from the industry, to meet their 2025 goal of 25 percent women in R&D positions, and 40 percent women in the overall workforce.

Anita K Manda, director of technology at ServiceNow, said that while the tech industry is growing at a significant rate, the growth is being hindered by a widening skill gap that can only be bridged through equal participation of both men and women in technology roles.

“I am passionate about mobilising and empowering women to take on more senior and leadership roles, and I find it encouraging that the younger generation is embracing a Learn-Unlearn-Relearn approach to stay relevant in the ever-evolving job market,” she said.