Woman’s hilarious chat with a scammer on WhatsApp goes viral

In the latest of the “job opportunity scam” a fraudster was seen trying to convince a user not to end her life and take the job opportunity.

Online scams over emails and WhatsApp messages have become a menace with cases piling up these days. The most common of these scams involve fraudsters offering users lucrative job opportunities to lure them into sharing personal details and scamming them. In a recent case, a Twitter user named ‘Kajal’ shared a hilarious encounter with a scammer, who tried to offer her a job despite her informing the fraudster that she was going to end her life.

The scammer, who contacted Kajal as a recruiter from a United States-based company, went to great lengths to convince her and the chat is just purely hilarious.

Kajal took to Twitter to share the screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation and it has left users in splits.

The hilarious conversation has gone viral on social media with several users reacting to it.

Many people on Twitter also shared their similar experiences with such fraudsters.

“I get these Hi Dear How Are You messages often on WhatsApp. Always a girl with a pretty DP. Very persistent,” wrote a user.

While several others shared images of similar texts they received on WhatsApp.

Another user shared the exact same message received by Kajal, but he didn’t have such great luck.

“At least your scammer cared for you, mine didn't,” read the comment.

A user also mentioned how these scammers resemble humanoids and could be actual chatbots.

The user wrote, “@ScammerPayback that's as close as we can get by to talking with a humanoid well except for the grammatical errors.”

Others pointed out an important issue which is at the root of these scams— data leaks and reselling. One user mentioned, “Who leaked your data is the big question you should ask...It haunts me all the time that at any moment in time, I could get robbed by any kind of scammers”

WhatsApp recently came under scrutiny from the Indian Government for the increasing number of missed call scams from unknown international numbers. These cases also involve fake job offers and work-from-home opportunities abroad.

WhatsApp has taken action to prevent such scams and last week it launched a new Global Security Centre where users can learn about the safety features of WhatsApp to protect themselves from scammers.