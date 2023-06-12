Woman’s hilarious chat with a scammer on WhatsApp goes viral

In the latest of the “job opportunity scam” a fraudster was seen trying to convince a user not to end her life and take the job opportunity.

Online scams over emails and WhatsApp messages have become a menace with cases piling up these days. The most common of these scams involve fraudsters offering users lucrative job opportunities to lure them into sharing personal details and scamming them. In a recent case, a Twitter user named ‘Kajal’ shared a hilarious encounter with a scammer, who tried to offer her a job despite her informing the fraudster that she was going to end her life.

The scammer, who contacted Kajal as a recruiter from a United States-based company, went to great lengths to convince her and the chat is just purely hilarious.

Kajal took to Twitter to share the screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation and it has left users in splits.