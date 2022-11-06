With Elon Musk's new plans, will Twitter become the next Instagram? Here's what experts believe

By CNBCTV18.COM

Twitter has been the centre of news lately ever since Tesla’s Elon Musk became the ‘Chief Twit’ on October 28. The latest development has been Musk announcing to charge $8 for a blue tick, rewarding creators for their content, allowing longer videos and audio and reportedly reviving Vine. With the changes can Twitter become the next Instagram? Read what marketing experts and influencers think

Twitter has been in the eye of the storm since Tesla's Elon Musk became the 'Chief Twit' on October 28. With Musk making a new announcement every other day, Twitter is abuzz with what new experiments will Musk announce next.

Musk recently announced an $8 charge for a blue tick on Twitter. This blue tick will come with a plethora of new benefits. One of them is allowing blue tick users to monetise their content and earn money.

Other benefits will include priorities in replies, half as many advertisements, and the advantage of posting more extended audio and video.

According to The Washington Post, Twitter is currently exploring a new paywalled video approach that would let creators and publishers charge a fee to watch the long-form video.

"When a creator composes a tweet with a video, the creator can enable the paywall once a video has been added to the tweet. They can then choose from a preset list of prices, such as $1, $2, $5 or $10," according to the report.

Musk is also planning to bring back 'Vine’ - the OG app for the millennials that started the short video revolution.

Before the advent of TikTok and Instagram Reels on social media, the Vine app allowed users to make short videos. Twitter acquired the platform in 2012. It lasted for four more years before being shut down.

But creating revenue through videos sounds very familiar right? Instagram, Facebook and YouTube earn revenue by letting creators monetise videos. So is Twitter on its way to becoming the new Instagram?

The Twitter platform revolution

According to Arihant Jain - CEO of meme marketing agency Wubbalubbadubdub, Twitter is known for writing and making people think without the necessity of an image. Now, with Musk being in power, this might change.

"With Elon Musk as its current leader, the sheer amount of shock value that he's creating, and his bold moves that are leaving the crowd stunned, it looks like Twitter will soon turn into a must-have platform for GenZ. We’re already moved by the news of Twitter’s transition to a creator platform, and now the revival of Vine could prove to be a game changer," he said.

According to Jain, one big opportunity Twitter has, especially in India, is filling up the TikTok gap. Instagram through reels and YouTube through shorts are trying this, but still, it's not been able to be that effective, which Musk might be able to change in India.

"According to me, the rise of Twitter will play out in unimaginable ways, and who knows, we may also get to see a movie inspired by this platform’s revolution," added Jain.

Can Twitter be the next Instagram?

Experts believe that Musk's move has a chance of either becoming a massive hit or going down the gutter of the internet.

Social media content creators duo Abhiraj and Niyati aka Abhi and Niyu, said that Twitter has always been a content creation platform, specifically a microblogging platform, making it different.

"I think one of the mistakes platforms make is trying to be another platform. That's when they lose their essence. If you want to blog, you need to take the effort of designing a blog and continuously writing there. Twitter provides you with a readymade platform to express your thoughts. I think Twitter experimented with stories and with Twitter Spaces as well, but I don't see many people using those features now. So, I think it's great if a social media platform doubles down on what it is known for," said the creator duo.

To compete with Instagram, Twitter launched Twitter Spaces in 2020 , a live podcast version of Instagram. With it came the Twitter stories' 'Fleet’ platform, which was shut down last year because of low popularity.

Vivek Yadav, co-founder, Cosmofeed a platform that helps creators to monetise their content, echoed the same emotion about the identity of Twitter. Yadav said that Twitter threads, Twitter feed and Spaces have worked because they provide insightful content and are newsworthy, which Twitter is known for. Still, Twitter does have the potential to be the platform choice for all content.

On the other hand, Aaditya Goyal, co-founder of MoneyyApp, which helps creators monetise their content in social media, believes that for Twitter to become Instagram in India, there is a massive gap in the monthly active users of Twitter.

Instagram is a lot about celebrities and a lot of content created by them, starting from TV show influencers to movie actors, but many of them are not on Twitter due to specific boycott campaigns and trolls.

"Lot of celebrities have moved away from Twitter for that reason but those kinds of things don't happen specifically on Instagram, quite good engaging contenders shared along. I see a huge gap in terms of the engagement of the kind of content plus the monthly active users. Twitter has to close that gap to become its eye. I bet 50-50 on it if Twitter can replace Instagram in India, that will be very difficult," he added.

What about Twitter influencers?

Another question is will influencers trust Twitter as they trust Instagram? According to digital content creator Masoom Minawala, the Twitter switch will be worth the watch.

"It's going to be an interesting space, but we will have to see how creator-friendly the new features are and how easily accessible it is to the audience. Nevertheless, it will push the content creation ecosystem forward," she added.

Meanwhile, Goyal believes that the revolution on Twitter by the 'Chief Twit' will help the current Twitter-based influencers, which usually post content on Twitter and then report it on Instagram and Facebook as short videos.

"If Twitter becomes the next Instagram it will be really useful for the kind of influencers currently on Twitter to start earning money," he added.

According to Abhi and Niyu, influencers who want to widen their presence are already on Twitter as it is easy to post threads on Twitter and repurpose the same content on LinkedIn or Instagram by converting an image into a Reel.

"Whether influencers will shift to Twitter en masse is something we can't say, but many people treat it as another place to build their brand image. Many people use Twitter to get inbound leads for their businesses. So, once you keep the obvious hate aside, there is much to gain,” they added.

Will influencers be able to make money from Twitter like Instagram?

Although right now, many advertisers have temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week as they are sceptical and concerned about Twitter's future.

As per a Reuters report, Musk's team will meet advertisers this week in New York. The report added that a coalition of more than 40 advocacy organisations, including the NAACP and Free Press, sent an open letter to Twitter's top 20 advertisers on Tuesday, asking them to pull their ads if Musk guts content moderation on the platform.

But changes announced by Musk for advertising are something to be watched out for. According to Jain, it will also be interesting to see how a platform that is not advertiser-dependent is attracting more advertisers.

Echoing the same sentiment, Yadav said that after the changes, Twitter would continue being the place for meaningful content. With monetisation mechanisms in place for communities, it has the potential to generate lots of money from the audience without the need to sell lots of advertising.

Advertising is crucial because that's how Instagram and Facebook primarily make money. They promote creators and brands that pay the platform some money. Through brands and advertisers, influencers earn money, so a change in advertising can be either a good or a bad game changer for influencers and Twitter.