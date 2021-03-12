  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

With an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in 5 years, NSIL pegged to be a major space service provider

Updated : March 12, 2021 07:51 PM IST

Even though in its nascent stage, the company is expecting a revenue target of Rs 400 crore for the year 2021.
NSIL is also looking at investment to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore every year for the next five years.
With an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in 5 years, NSIL pegged to be a major space service provider
Published : March 12, 2021 07:49 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Industrial production shrinks 1.6% in January

Industrial production shrinks 1.6% in January

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement