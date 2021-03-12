With an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in 5 years, NSIL pegged to be a major space service provider Updated : March 12, 2021 07:51 PM IST Even though in its nascent stage, the company is expecting a revenue target of Rs 400 crore for the year 2021. NSIL is also looking at investment to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore every year for the next five years. Published : March 12, 2021 07:49 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply