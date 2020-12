The Karnataka Police on Saturday said it has arrested 80 workers in relation to the violence at Wistron Infocomm's Kolar plant.

Seemanta Kumar, IGP Central Range (Bengaluru), said, "The incident took place early this morning when shifts were changing. We are being told there was a scuffle regarding salary non-payment. We are investigating thoroughly, have taken CCTV footage. Have already arrested 80 people.

The violence happened at Wistron Infocomm's Kolar plant, near Bengaluru over delayed salary payments. The incident occurred around 6:30am, during the change in shifts.

Two vehicles that are used to move things within the premises were also set ablaze while the alleged employees went on the rampage, breaking glasses and other types of office equipment.

Wistron did not offer any comments on the matter. CNBC-TV18 has also reached out to Apple for comment.

In May this year, Wistron Infocomm had said it's planning to increase its workforce by about 10 times to around 20,000 people over the next two years.

Wistron had last year received approval to invest around Rs 2,000 crore initially from the Karnataka government to raise mobile phone and Internet of things (IoT) devices production capacity to 75 lakh annually.

Under the recently announced product link incentive scheme for electronics sector, Wistron has the potential to get incentives of around Rs 7,500 crore if it scales up production to about Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the period of next five years.