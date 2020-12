Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer Wistron's India leadership has written to the Karnataka government, and said that while the company was 'deeply distressed' by the recent violence at its Kolar plant, the company continues to remain committed to India and looks to 'expand its presence' in the Indian market.

Sudipto Gupta, managing director , Innovation Business Group, Wistron Smart Devices, wrote a letter to the state government in Tuesday, as per sources. He did not respond to queries.

"We are deeply distressed by the recent incidents that took place at our Narasapura Industrial Area, Kolar. In this difficult hour, we appreciate the support we have got from the government of Karnataka. We are working closely with state government to ensure such incidents do not recur and support the police investigations," Gupta wrote in the letter seen by CNBC-TV 18.

"We bring the best of practices worldwide to our plant and operations and want to protect workers’ interests. We will work together with the state Government to ensure plant operations are resumed at the earliest," he added.

The Wistron executive assured the government that the company remains 'committed' to India.

"We thank the state administration for their support in ensuring the safety of the project and our people and are optimistic about our future in the state. We are committed to make electronic manufacturing succeed in India, which is key to our global plans, and look to expand our presence in this very important market as we go forward," he added.

The letter was sent days after Wistron informed the local police that it estimates damages from the rampage at its plant to amount to Rs 437 crore, one-fifth of the Rs 2,000 crore it has committed to the plant so far.

The Karnataka government also released a statement on Tuesday, stating that it was 'disturbed' by the incident and that 'strict action' would be taken against wrongdoers.

The local police has booked as many as 7,000 people in the incident, including 5,000 unnamed contract workers.

"Karnataka has always been a peaceful State and in the forefront in welcoming foreign investments. The state is committed to growth of industry, trade and business. We are working closely with Wistron management to ensure that the plant is re-started, and the genuine grievances of the workers are addressed," the state government said in a statement.

