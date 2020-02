Software services major Wipro said it has won a multi-year global, strategic IT deal from global Tier-1 automotive technology supplier Marelli.

The deal will help Marelli to standardize, simplify and further enhance its IT services at a global level and consolidate several current vendors and workplace end-user services.

“We are consolidating and further developing our IT services at a global level. This consolidation and standardization will provide an important pillar of integration within the company. Technology will be used as a key enabler in improving operational efficiency and driving synergies across the globe,” said Dario Castello, Senior Vice President - Chief Information Officer, Marelli.

The deal was mentioned in Wipro's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 with a description of Marelli, but without naming the company.