Wipro Q4 Results: Current quarter guidance disappoints, revenue flat but meets estimates

Wipro has also announced a share buyback of Rs 12,000 crore.
Wipro expects constant currency revenue in the current quarter to decline by 3 percent to 1 percent. It expects the IT services business including India State Run Enterprise segment to range between $2,753 million to $2,811 million.
The company reported US Dollar revenue of $2,823 million, which was in-line with the CNBC-TV18 poll of $2,831 crore. In rupee terms, revenue stood at Rs 23,190 crore, which was marginally lower than the Rs 23,317 crore expectation of a CNBC-TV18 poll.
Revenue in both rupee and US Dollar terms was flat on a sequential basis. The management attributed the revenue performance due to a slowdown in discretionary spends.
EBIT margin stood at 16.3 percent, and was 10 basis points higher than the expectation of 16.2 percent.
The company's guidance for the current quarter is lower than most estimates, that ranged between a growth of 1 percent to a decline of 1 percent.
"We are winning large transformation deals, benefitting from a consolidating market, and deepening relationships with existing clients,” Thierry Delaporte, MD & CEO of Wipro said.
Large deal wins stood above the $1 billion mark for the second straight quarter. Total bookings stood at $4.1 billion. The company said that financial year 2023 ended with the strongest-ever bookings recorded in a year.
Wipro has also announced a Rs 12,000 crore share buyback through the tender offer route. The company will buyback shares at Rs 445 apiece, which is at an 18 percent premium to Thursday's closing price.
Wipro earnings is much in line with our expectation, said Omkar Tanksale of Axis Securities. "I believe the overall sector perspective has become negative, whether it is a case of the Infosys and HCLTech, Tech Mahindra for that matter, in terms of margin, and now it's for Wipro. so it looks to be very, very skeptical in terms of demand drivers," he said.
Shares of Wipro ended little changed on Thursday at Rs 374.90. The stock is down nearly 5 percent so far this year.
