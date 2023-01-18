Wipro opens AWS Launch Pad Centre in Toronto, Canada

The centre is located in Toronto which is a prime location for co-creation across industries due to the technology expansion and investments in the city. It is also the third-largest tech hub in North America.

Wipro announced the opening of its newest Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centre in Toronto, Canada, in an exchange filing. The centre will reportedly help customers in Canada accelerate their move to the cloud and build industry-leading solutions with the help of Wipro and Amazon Web Services (AWS) expertise.

“Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centre will help meet our customers’ needs for increased speed and agility while achieving cost optimisation,” said Kim Watson, Country Head & Managing Director - Canada, Wipro Limited. “The local expertise from Wipro and AWS will help our customers tap into the power of cloud-based solutions and build resilient, future-proof businesses.”

The centre is located in Toronto which is a prime location for co-creation across industries due to the technology expansion and investments in the city. It is also the third-largest tech hub in North America. The centre will allow clients to experience the "art of the possible" in digital transformation and will allow Wipro engineers, designers, and consultants to work with clients to co-innovate, collaborate, develop, and deliver scalable cloud solutions.

“This co-innovation hub will allow us to collaborate with AWS and Wipro to envisage and deliver world-class solutions with the goal of continuously improving the customer experience,” said, Michael J Brown, Director, IT Programs & Strategy, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.