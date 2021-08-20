Wipro launching @now Studio in Texas, to expand cybersecurity capabilities

Bengaluru-based Wipro has announced a partnership with California-based ServiceNow to launch a first-of-its-kind @now Studio in Plano, Texas. The @now Studio aims to support digital innovations, transformations for customers, and unique industry solutions.

Wipro’s Technology centre in Plano has a state-of-the-art facility focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies and serves as a hub for advanced analytics and cloud technologies and is also the company’s US cyber security centre.

The company has plans to launch more @now Studios in Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) region in the coming months.

ServiceNow is a software company that develops cloud computing platforms to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations.

A statement by Wipro said the @now Studio will leverage ServiceNow’s digital workflows and simplified processes to develop customised solutions, focus on building competencies and serve as a platform to develop and showcase solutions. With this partnership, Wipro also intends to increase its co-selling and co-creation.

“The @now Studio represents an expansion of our cybersecurity capabilities and leverages the local workforce to accelerate innovation. Our collaboration with local universities will enhance employment opportunities and expand our intellectual property in cybersecurity,” said Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner, iCORE, Wipro.

The @now Studio will hire graduates from universities in and around Texas, including the University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Austin, University of North Texas, and University of Houston.