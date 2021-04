Wipro Limited has announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mainframe Migration Competency status. This designation recognises that Wipro has proven solutions, practices, and customer success in migrating both mainframe applications and data to AWS, the Bengaluru- headquartered IT, consulting and business process service company said in a statement.

AWS launched the AWS Mainframe Migration Competency to help customers confidently identify and engage AWS Partners who specialize in mainframe migration, it said.