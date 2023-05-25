English
Windows 11 might soon add 'force quit' option for crashed apps on the taskbar

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Pihu Yadav  May 25, 2023 1:44:33 PM IST (Published)

It is said to be part of a range of new Windows 11 features, which include native support for RAR, Tar, 7-zip and gz archives, a new Windows Copilot AI assistant and a dedicated Dev Home for developers.

Microsoft’s Windows has always let users down while trying to quit an app or a window as it struggles to make itself work after crashing. It’s clear that the only way out is to open the Task Manager to end the task, or reboot the system entirely. Needless to say, the whole process takes a good chunk of your time and tests your patience.

However, the future seems bright for all those who have experienced this firsthand and don’t want to lose their winning streak. Microsoft is reportedly planning to add a force quit option to the taskbar in Windows 11, which will allow users to force quit a window with just one click — similar to how it is on macOS.
“We first saw this appear in some early test versions of Windows 11, and Microsoft has confirmed at its Build developers conference this week that it’s adding the feature soon,” The Verge said in a report.
