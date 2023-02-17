Windows 11 now available for M1 and M2 Macs — how to install, supported specs & more

Microsoft recommends that users who want to use Windows 11 on their Mac computers should have at least 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. They should also have a stable internet connection and be running macOS Big Sur 11.0 or later.

Microsoft has announced that it has released options for using Windows 11 with Apple M1 and M2 chips on Mac computers by partnering with the software company Parallels. This new feature allows Mac users to run Windows 11 on their devices, opening up new possibilities for productivity and creativity.

"Parallels Desktop version 18 is an authorised solution for running Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment on its platform on Apple M1 and M2 computers," the tech giant said on a support page.

The option for using Windows 11 on Mac computers with Apple M1 and M2 chips is part of Microsoft's ongoing effort to make its software available to a wider range of users. With this new feature, Mac users can now access Windows 11 and all of its features, including the new Start menu, Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and Desktops. They can also enjoy improved performance and efficiency with the integration of the Apple M1 and M2 chips.

To use Windows 11 on a Mac computer with Apple M1 or M2 chips, users will need to download and install the free Windows 11 on ARM Insider Preview from the Microsoft website. They will also need to have a licensed copy of Windows 10 or Windows 11.

The Arm version of Windows 11 has limitations which can impact users' ability to use various types of hardware, games and apps, including "those that rely on DirectX 12 or OpenGL3.3 or greater."

Microsoft recommends that users who want to use Windows 11 on their Mac computers should have at least 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. They should also have a stable internet connection and be running macOS Big Sur 11.0 or later.

The release of options for using Windows 11 on Mac computers with Apple M1 and M2 chips is a significant development in the ongoing competition between Microsoft and Apple. It shows that Microsoft is taking a step towards making its software available to as many users as possible, regardless of their choice of hardware.

The company is also providing another alternative for users to access Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac, that is "Windows 365 Cloud PCs." These are virtual machines hosted in the cloud, and they include full application compatibility.

With this new feature, Mac users can now access Windows 11 and all of its features, expanding their options for creativity and productivity. It remains to be seen how this will impact the ongoing competition between Microsoft and Apple, but it is clear that this development is a significant step forward for both companies and their users.