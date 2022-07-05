Improve your experience on Windows 10 by changing these settings

If you are using a Windows 10 device and want to enhance your experience on the OS, here are some hacks that will make your everyday life easier:

-File-sharing updates

This feature allows Windows PCs to act as update-sharing hubs by downloading updates from other computers over the internet.

What to change: Settings > Update & security > Advanced options > Delivery optimization and toggle off Allow downloads from other PCs

This way you will only receive official updates from Microsoft and no unwanted data will be shared between your computer and other computers.

-Notifications

Notifications can be disturbing, especially when you accidentally click on one while trying to minimise your Netflix screen and now your computer is asking you to do 12,000 things.

What to change: Settings > System > Notifications & actions > Turn off all the options you do not want and say goodbye to random notification pop-ups.

-Start menu ads

Microsoft has a habit of pushing its Store Apps so much so that when you open your Start menu at times, you might see apps you never downloaded.

What to change: Settings > Personalization > Start > Toggle off Show suggestions occasionally in Start

Poof, you will now only see downloaded apps on your Start menu

-Targeted ads from third-party apps

Just like every other company out there, Microsoft also shares your data with third parties who can then use it as they please. In this case, to show you ads on the Microsoft Store.

What to change: Settings > Privacy > General and toggling off Let apps use advertising ID to make ads more interesting to you based on your app activity (Turning this off will reset your ID)

-Cortana

Having a virtual assistant can be really helpful until it is using your handwriting patterns and typing history to create a personal dictionary.

What to change: Settings > Privacy > Inking & typing and toggling ‘Getting to know you’ off

-Background apps

Windows 10 has many applications running in the background by default, regardless of whether you have or have not opened them in the recent past. These apps can do anything ranging from installing updates to using your bandwidth and draining your battery.

What to change: Settings > Privacy > Background apps and either toggle off Let apps run in the background or toggle off each app individually.

This will help you clear your RAM and use your power efficiently.

