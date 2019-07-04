Technology
Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights
Updated : July 04, 2019 09:49 PM IST
The club has already been using AI to go through hours of footage and automatically pick out the best shots from matches played on its 18 courts.
The AI chooses the moments based on criteria including whether a player does a fist pump and how much the audience cheers after a point.
