In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Technology

Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights

Updated : July 04, 2019 09:49 PM IST

The club has already been using AI to go through hours of footage and automatically pick out the best shots from matches played on its 18 courts.
The AI chooses the moments based on criteria including whether a player does a fist pump and how much the audience cheers after a point.
Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV