OnePlus has set up a dedicated webpage on its India website titled "Moonshot" that teases the Shenzhen-headquartered company could announce "something new" on March 8. Many speculate that the tech giant could announce the launch of its OnePlus 9 series.

The availability of the smartphone seems to be confirmed on Amazon, wherein the same image of the Earth can be seen. Interestingly, the image was captured by Nasa in association with Hasselblad.

However, it could also infer that Chinese smartphone maker may announce the launch date of the forthcoming series on March 8. As per earlier reports, the smartphones are likely to be launched on March 23 or by mid-March.

Moreover, the webpage has an option to get notifications regarding news, promotions and recommendations about OnePlus products. But there is no information about the upcoming OnePlus 9 series or OnePlus Watch that is likely to unveil later this month.

Specifications

The OnePlus 9 series is likely to consist of three models – the vanilla OnePlus 9, the high-end OnePlus 9 Pro and an affordable model that could be named OnePlus 9R.

Reports had previously suggested that the OnePlus 9R was called OnePlus 9E or 9 Lite. It’s likely to be an affordable mid-range smartphone and would come in 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage. These apart, the smartphone may have a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 64MP primary camera, 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The other two models — OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro — are likely to have high-end specs. While vanilla may have an FHD+ resolution, Pro is likely to have QHD+. Both devices are also expected to have the latest 65W fast charging support from OnePlus.