Will move Supreme Court against Karnataka HC’s order on online gaming: Revenue Secretary

Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited moved the Karnataka High Court after it received a GST notice for Rs 21,000 crore from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in September 2022.

After a massive backlash from online gaming companies, Revenue Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra told CNBC-TV18 that the GST council’s decision has just cleared the air on the 28 percent tax.

Malhotra said that the online gaming companies were paying 18 percent GST based on Karnataka High Court’s decision in 2022 and that the department will challenge that decision in the Supreme Court.

Sanjay Malhotra told CNBC TV-18 that the department has always been clear that the GST on online gaming companies has been 28 percent on face value.