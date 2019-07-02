Will hire more talent across verticals, says Samsung India
Updated : July 02, 2019 04:31 PM IST
Reacting to a media report that said Samsung is slashing 1,000 jobs in India in the face of stiff competition from Chinese companies, the South Korean tech giant said the report is "misleading".
The company said on Monday that the Indian market is expected to give the company a big opportunity to improve its 5G presence and it would launch 5G in India once telecom operators are ready to work with it.
