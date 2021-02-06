Will Elon Musk's satellite-based internet launch in India soon?

After having topped two sectors — automobile and space — Elon Musk has his sights set on achieving the top spot in a third business venture — telecom! Musk is spinning his telecom dreams through his private space firm, SpaceX, as part of a project named Starlink.

The satellite-based service is taking off, in every sense. On Thursday, SpaceX, stated that in just four months since it entered beta, the Starlink satellite internet service has amassed more than 10,000 users across the world.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a low-Earth satellite constellation that can provide broadband internet connection to even the remotest corners of the world. So far, about 1,000 satellites have been launched to provide the service. SpaceX is now working to expand its coverage with more satellites in the constellation and more ground stations. According to SpaceX, the speeds vary between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps.

What are Musk’s plans for India?

Having achieved success in the venture so far, Musk now plans to disrupt the Indian telecom industry by stepping into the telecommunications sector with Starlink. The initial plan for SpaceX is to enter the Indian telecommunications industry with 100-Mbps satellite-based internet. SpaceX has stated that Starlink is now eyeing the $1 trillion market made up of in-flight internet, maritime services, demand in China and India.

Will Starlink launch in India soon?

SpaceX has suggested the Indian government to consider allowing satellite-based broadband technologies to operate in the country. Last year, in August, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had issued a consultation paper on a roadmap to ‘Promote Broadband Connectivity and Enhanced Broadband’.

In reply to the paper, Patricia Cooper, vice-president, Satellite Government Affairs at SpaceX, stated that Starlink’s high-speed satellite network “will advance the goal of delivering broadband connectivity in the near term to all Indians, particularly those without access now or in the near-term to broadband services traditionally available only to customers in urban and suburban areas”.