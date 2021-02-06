Technology Will Elon Musk's satellite-based internet launch in India soon? Updated : February 06, 2021 04:15 PM IST The initial plan for SpaceX is to enter the Indian telecommunications industry with 100-Mbps satellite-based internet. Last year, in August, TRAI had issued a consultation paper on a roadmap to ‘Promote Broadband Connectivity and Enhanced Broadband’. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply