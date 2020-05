The fight between Indian YouTube and TikTok stars on social media has flared up after the US-based video platform removed one of the videos posted by YouTube star Carry Minati. The YouTube star is now trending on Twitter after many of his fans came in support of him alleging that the video was removed because of mass reporting by TikTok users.

Origin of the conflict

It all started after various social media users took to social media sites including YouTube to post videos and memes trolling TikTok users in the country, with many roasting them for the often 'cringy content' they posted. These posts provoked angry reactions from users of the popular Chinese smartphone app.

The scene heated up when YouTube's roaster Ajey Nagar, popular as Carry Minati, posted videos on the site roasting TikTokers. Carry Minati; who became famous for his roast videos about 'Bigg Boss', Dhinchak Pooja and Deepak Kalal, among others; gained over 12 million subscribers after he took on popular YouTuber ‘Pewdipie’ for his videos mocking India.

This is not done @YouTubeIndia Why you Removed Most Liked Indian Video?? We want that video back or apology #JusticeForCarry #carryminati pic.twitter.com/QH88vITirH — SidharthShukla Fc2❤️ (@SidhartFc2) May 15, 2020

One of the detractors was self-proclaimed TikTok influencer Amir Siddiqui who posted a video alleging that YouTubers were doing nothing but milking on the sympathy of people and simply targeting popular TikTokers. Carry Minati soon responded by dismantling Siddiqui point-by-point in a popular video.

However, the video by Carry titled YouTube vs TikTok — The End, was removed from the platform by YouTube early today. The video, which was on the verge of becoming most viewed non-musical YouTube video, was removed from the platform for violating its ‘ terms of services.

The reaction