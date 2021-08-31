Why Facebook, Xiaomi and other tech giants are making a beeline for India's $1 trillion digital loan industry

As securing loans from traditional banking channels remains a challenge for credit-hungry Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, several businesses are now switching to digital lending platforms.

The trend has accelerated post-COVID and fintech experts believe that the digital loan market in India will soon become a $1 trillion industry, media reports said.

Seeing an opportunity, global tech behemoths, including Facebook , Xiaomi, Amazon, and Google, are now planning to foray into India's digital loan market.

In fact, India will be the first country where Facebook will roll out its small business loan programme . The tech giant, in an announcement earlier this month, said that it will offer loans via a partner to firms that advertise on its platform. The loans, ranging from Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 50,00,000, will be given at an interest rate of 17-20 percent, likely without collateral.

Going a step further, Xiaomi has announced that it will not only offer digital loans but also credit cards and insurance products in partnership with a few of the nation’s biggest banks and startup digital lenders.

Meanwhile, Amazon has made an investment in the six-year-old fintech startup Smallcase Technologies. The e-commerce giant, earlier this month, participated in a $40 million funding round by Bengaluru-based Smallcase Technologies.

Alphabet-owned Google is also placing bets in the digital loans market. Recently, the company rolled out its digital gold plan on the Google Pay platform.

Digital lending presents a huge opportunity in the Indian context. A report by the Boston Consulting Group estimates that the total retail loans that could be disbursed digitally in the next five years could be over $1 trillion in India. Additionally, traditional money lenders have become cautious of bad debts in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing businesses towards digital lending.

Thus, it shouldn't come as a surprise if more tech giants plan to enter the digital loan market in India in the coming months.