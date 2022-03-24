Why Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak doesn’t like Facebook 

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak is not a fan of social media platform Facebook. In fact both Wozniak and his wife have deactivated their Facebook accounts over privacy concerns.

“Of all Big Tech, Facebook is probably No. 1 that I don’t like,” Wozniak said during an episode of the ‘Steve-O’s Wild Ride!’ podcast, hosted by entertainer Steve-O.

Wozniak said the interactions that are happening on Facebook, like ‘liking’ a friend’s post means that the data of his actions is used by advertisers instead. But despite being aware of how Facebook uses data of its users, and even collects data on those individuals who aren’t its users, Wozniak quit Facebook for another reason.

“I read how it can still grab data and

“I started looking at Facebook because I kind of like little videos of dogs ... and the dogs being saved by people,” he added. “It became so habit forming ... and I don’t like habits, because that’s addiction.”

Wozniak added that he now steers clear of social media but he does use TikTok for videos. Wozniak uses Apple’s cloud sharing services to share images, videos and more with family and friends.

“We share photos in our families on iCloud,” Wozniak said. “It costs $2 a month, right? You share photos with albums, and other friends of the families can be in on it, and it’s protected. It’s private. Nobody can take the data and find out everything you’re doing.”

