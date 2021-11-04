Why Amazon wants us to talk less to Alexa

Amazon is looking for ways to make Alexa users talk less to the AI voice assistant.

A senior company official said the tech giant wants its customers to interact with Alexa less and is exploring ways to improve the AI assistant to better anticipate what humans want, CNBC reported.

“It’s there when you need it and recedes into the background when you don’t,” Tom Taylor, senior vice-president of Alexa, said at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon while talking about the future version of Alexa.

“Ultimately this means that you’ll reach for your phone a little bit less and you’re talking to Alexa less,” he added. As a result, customers will spend more time to contemplating and doing things they want with the people around them.

People talk to Alexa billions of times a week, Taylor said.

The Alexa Routines feature already allows users to program Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices to perform several commands at one time.

For example, at the start the day, the user can have Alexa start the coffee pot, switch on the lights and read the news by a single command.

At present, these routines can be triggered by sounds like a baby crying. Amazon is now working on introducing other triggers including visual ones, Taylor said.

Amazon introduced the ring custom event alert in September which lets users receive a certain alert when some activity is detected in the area specified. For example, a garage door can be opened when a package is delivered.

Also read: You can now ask Amitabh Bachchan to play songs on Amazon Alexa

“You don’t have to ask Alexa to do these tasks around your house,” Taylor said, adding that the ambient intelligence, which weaves all devices together using AI, will do it for the user.

According to the senior executive, car companies and retailers will use Amazon devices to develop their own intelligent assistants.

At present, Alexa can perform more than 130,000 tasks, when it could do only 13 at the time of its launch seven years ago.