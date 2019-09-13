TOP NEWS »

#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Why 5G is not yet on Apple's mind as rivals go gaga over it

Updated : September 13, 2019 08:00 AM IST

Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and LG have all showcased 5G phones. Sony is also working on one such device.
Apple has always been late to adopt any leading technology into its offerings if it is not developed in-house.
According to industry analysts, 5G technology today for smartphones is not complete.
Why 5G is not yet on Apple's mind as rivals go gaga over it
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV