Why 5G is not yet on Apple's mind as rivals go gaga over it
Updated : September 13, 2019 08:00 AM IST
Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and LG have all showcased 5G phones. Sony is also working on one such device.
Apple has always been late to adopt any leading technology into its offerings if it is not developed in-house.
According to industry analysts, 5G technology today for smartphones is not complete.
