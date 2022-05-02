Who is Nand Mulchandani, CIA’s first Indian-American CTO

Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-origin Silicon Valley IT expert, has been appointed as the first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Central Intelligence Agency. Mulchandani, who went to a Delhi school, has over 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley and he has also worked with the US Department of Defense, according to the CIA. The announcement was made by CIA Director William J Burns in a statement on April 29. Later, the CIA also announced about the appointment of Mulchandani to the coveted post in a tweet.

According to the CIA statement, as the CTO, Mulchandani will ensure “the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further the CIA's mission”.

Mulchandani went to Bluebells School International in Delhi. After completing school in 1987, he went to Cornell University (USA) to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Mathematics (1988-91). He then obtained a Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford business school (2017-18). He further obtained another master’s in public administration (2018-19) from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

At Harvard Kennedy School, he was also a fellow at Belfer Center for Science & International Affairs at the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University from 2019 to 2021.

In his LinkedIn profile, Nand Mulchandani describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” who has co-founded and been the CEO of multiple successful start-ups.

He has a strong background in enterprise infrastructure products, marketing and sales. He has co-founded and wCIA the CEO of multiple start-ups such as Oblix (which was acquired by Oracle), Determina (which was acquired by VMware), OpenDNS (which was acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (which was acquired by Citrix).

Mulchandani also served as the CTO and Acting Director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center under the US Department of Defense, where he was driving next generation AI efforts before being appointed as the first ever CTO of the CIA.

"I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role," said Director Burns in the CIA's press release.

Mulchandani will bring substantial private sector, startup, and government expertise to CIA.

“I am honored to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners,” said Mulchandani on his appointment at the CIA.