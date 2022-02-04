'Who broke The Facebook again?' Meta share slide triggers memefest on Twitter

As shares of Meta-owned Facebook fell sharply by more than 26 percent on February 4, social media was inundated with posts on the share slide.

The Facebook share slide comes on the back of the social media company missing Wall Street earnings estimates and posting a weaker-than-expected revenue growth forecast in the next quarter.

There was a 25 percent drop in the share price of Meta at the start of trading on January 3. By the time the markets closed, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta lost $230 billion in market value, the biggest single-day loss ever by a US company.

The drop in prices came after Meta -- the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Meta Quest -- revealed its first-ever sequential decline in Facebook's daily active users. While this was the first drop in daily active users, a key growth metric, since the company was founded in 2004, Facebook remains Meta’s biggest app.

According to the company, its global daily users dropped from 1.93 billion in the third quarter of 2021 to 1.929 billion.

Alluding to an Italian opera, one user @DecentTrial wrote on Twitter:

“Just like Pagliacci did,

I try to keep my surface hid

Smiling in the crowd I try

But in my lonely room I cry

The tears of a clown”

Another user @Mohit_Gang tweeted:

“And the Tech carnage takes an ugly turn! Meta (Facebook) down some 25% in opening trade on back of disappointing results. Amazon slated to come out with results tonight as well.”

After Meta said it’s taking a big hit from Apple’s privacy changes, one user @LINK1K wrote on Twitter:

“Can't believe Zuckerberg didn't blame "Climate Change" on the disappointing earnings.”

@gijoedaisy shared a meme featuring Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, saying: “OK Mark, who broke The Facebook again? It. Won't. Post.”

As Meta recorded the first quarterly decline in daily active users, @OrdenPazTrabajo wrote: “It's not tiktok, Mr Mark it's your fascist control policy that motivates people to leave Facebook.”

Another user @lakeinla echoed the same thought”

“I just heard Zuckerberg blaming @tiktokcreators Tik-Tok for the drop today. That and changing their name to Meta. And Apple... basically, everyone except Mark Zuckerberg.”

One meme showed Zuckerberg as an employee of McDonalds. “#MarkZuckerberg next week”, wrote @CryptoSperg_eth

Meanwhile, shares of other social media companies, including Twitter, Pinterest and Snap, also fell hard in extended trading on February 2 after Meta posted its fourth quarter earnings statement.

