When will Apple announce the iPhone 15 launch event?

Apple is expected to host its much-anticipated September event in which it will announce its next lineup of iPhones, among other devices, including the Watch Series 9, and possibly the second-generation Watch Ultra. It is widely rumoured that the event will be held on September 12, which means Apple should be sending out invites any time now — possibly today.

All of this is speculation, obviously, going by several reports online, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, and also Apple’s history. For years now, the tech giant has stuck to a predictable timeline for the iPhone launch — usually on the second Tuesday or Wednesday or September.

Before the pandemic, Apple would send the invite to the event two weeks prior, to allow journalists and other invitees time to plan their travel to Cupertino. Since 2020, Apple had opted to make its announcements through a pre-recorded video, so invites were sent as late as a week before the announcement.

But now that Apple has reverted to a hybrid presentation — with some members and supporters being allowed on the Apple campus — two weeks seems like a reasonable bet on the company sending out the invites.

Typically, the launch event is followed by the pre-orders going live the coming Friday and the devices going on open sale the following Friday. If rumours stand, this year, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series are expected to open on September 15 and the devices are likely to go on sale or ship on September 22 — if there are no delays , that is.

Let's take a look at past Apple events — when new iPhones were announced and when they were shipped or went on open sale.

iPhone 14 (2022)

The invites for the "Far Out" event went out on August 24 (Wednesday) for the event held on September 7 (also a Wednesday). The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale on September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus went on sale on October 7.

iPhone 13 (2021)

For the iPhone 13 event, Apple sent out the invites just a week prior. The reason, as I wrote above, was most likely because it was an online event. The invites went out on September 7 (Tuesday) for the September 14 (Tuesday) event. All the devices from the iPhone 13 lineup went on sale on September 24 (Friday).

iPhone 12 (2020)

The 2020 event, which saw the launch of the iPhone 12 series, unusually took place in October. The invite for the event was sent out only a week before, on October 6 (Tuesday), for October 13 (Tuesday as well). The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro went on sale on October 23 (Friday), while the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max went on sale three weeks, later on November 13 (Friday).

iPhone 11 (2019)

Interestingly, the invites for the September 10 (Tuesday) event were sent out on August 29, which was a Thursday. The iPhone 11 lineup started shipping on September 20 (Friday).

So far, we have one Wednesday, two Tuesdays and an odd Thursday.

iPhone Xs (2018)

Invites were sent out on August 30 (Thursday) and the event was scheduled for September 12 (Wednesday). The iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max went on sale on September 21 (Friday), while the iPhone XR went on sale on October 26 (Friday).

Should that give us hope that maybe — just maybe — we can expect an announcement later tonight or early morning tomorrow? Historically, it can be any day starting from tomorrow till September 5, which is next Tuesday. But since the event is expected to be hybrid, like the WWDC earlier in June , invites are likely to go out this week so attendees can make arrangements.

9To5Mac took the time to track all announcements going as far back as the iPhone 5 and concluded that events have been announced four times on a Tuesday, once on a Wednesday, and five times on a Thursday.

“Wednesday is least likely and Thursday is most likely. Tuesday has been the day just once less than Thursday, however, and there are two Tuesdays among our possible event announcement dates,” the report added.

While fans must brace themselves for a reality where they have to wait another week in uncertainty, they also can’t help but hope it happens tonight. Apple fanboys, keep your fingers crossed!