When hackers targeted social media accounts of these famous personalities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70 million followers were surprised to find a strange tweet from the leader on Sunday. The tweet asked for donations in cryptocurrencies. The tweet, along with a few others, was deleted after the hacked account was restored.

Many celebrities, actors, politicians and artistes have fallen victim to cyber-attacks. Here are some public figures whose social media platforms were hacked:

Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

The Twitter accounts of some of the world’s wealthiest men, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and 130 others were hacked in a coordinated attack in July 2020. The hackers tweeted offers promising to double the Bitcoin that people would give to the Bitcoin addresses that were posted.

Jack Dorsey

The former CEO of Twitter and founder of the social media platform was not safe from hacking either. Dorsey’s account was hacked in 2019, with the hacker then going on to post racist and vulgar tweets through the compromised account.

Mark Zuckerberg

Just like Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg may be the genius in creating the world’s largest social media platform and owns several of the largest mobile apps in the world but that doesn’t make him immune to hacking. Zuckerberg has had his social media platforms hacked multiple times, with his Pinterest and Twitter accounts being compromised.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was targeted by Turkish hackers who managed to hack into the superstar’s Twitter account. The hackers changed his profile photo, cover photo as well as Twitter bio and posted tweets against the Indian state.

British Royal Family

No one is too high profile for hackers, not even the British Royal Family. The family’s official Twitter account was hacked in 2019 though the hacker was content to post mostly strange content related to fungi, redundant alphabet letters, and even toilet-related maths.