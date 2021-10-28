When Google CEO Sundar Pichai forgot to unmute on video call 'like everyone else'

It is one thing for an average Joe to keep talking on a video call while still on mute and quite another when the CEO of Google does it. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, shared a two-minute long video of him in conversation with Kermit the Frog, a muppet character, where he is talking while still on mute.

The video is part of YouTube’s Dear Earth series themed on sustainable development and climate change. It begins with Kermit the Frog, one of the characters from Disney's The Muppets franchise, welcoming Pichai, to which Pichai says something while still on mute.

Kermit then interjects, "Sundar, I think you are on mute. Wow, can't believe I am talking to the CEO of Google, and he is on mute.”

Pichai finds it amusing and replies with a smile, “Sorry Kermit the Frog, I was on mute and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else.”

The video was uploaded from Pichai’s Twitter handle with a caption: “Always remember to unmute...thanks @KermitTheFrog for joining us on @YouTube #DearEarth and chatting about some of our shared interests:)”

In the video, Pichai and Kermit discuss Muppets and the Dear Earth series. This is a part of YouTube’s efforts to propagate the effects of sustainability initiatives. YouTube is using popular characters like Kermit and Muppets to drive the point through.

"Thanks Sundar, I am a big fan of yours. I have learned so much by searching Google. For instance, you know there are approximately 8,384 species of amphibians in the world?" Kermit the Frog tells Pichai.

They also talked about their mutual love for videos on fun activities like cooking and science. The Indian-born CEO of Google also shared that he loves watching cricket and football.

#DearEarth participants include climate activists, creators and celebs who discuss ways to make the planet more sustainable and green.