Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • technology>
    • WhatsApp's 'view once' not a privacy feature; here’s why

    WhatsApp's 'view once' not a privacy feature; here’s why

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    WhatsApp will not block users from taking a screenshot or a recording of the messages under "View Once" mode, and neither will it alert the user if such an attempt is being made.

    WhatsApp's 'view once' not a privacy feature; here’s why
    Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out the "View Once" feature and photos and videos sent through this will be deleted after single viewing. This new feature essentially ensures that any media sent by the user is only stored until it is opened and is immediately deleted after that.
    Currently, it is accessible only to the Beta testers of WhatsApp and there are plans to release it to the masses if it turns out to be successful.
    This feature, however, has a caveat and is not to be considered a privacy feature. Unlike Snapchat, WhatsApp will not block users from taking a screenshot or a recording of the messages under "View Once" mode, and neither will it alert the user if such an attempt is being made.
    WABetaInfo, a site that provides news and updates revolving around WhatsApp, said, "This feature is very useful, but a lot of users complained because WhatsApp didn’t implement a system to block or notify when the recipient has taken a screenshot or video capture. The reason why WhatsApp made this decision is to protect you!"
    As per WABetaInfo, there are various techniques available on Android to cheat the system and bypass screenshot detection. There are many apps available that are equipped to take screenshots or video recordings silently, without notifying anyone. Some Android users even root their phones, which facilitate taking screenshots and recordings without letting anyone know.
    Recipients could also use another phone or recording device to record the contents of the message. The situation in a way becomes worrisome as the sender will never know if the recipient has taken a screenshot and they might always be under the impression that their privacy was intact.
    WhatsApp is encouraging people to be more careful about what they share. Even if a method of detecting screenshots is implemented, it would only give a false feeling of safety and privacy, given the ways the system can be manipulated.
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco389.10 13.05 3.47
    Tata Steel1,160.65 24.65 2.17
    Larsen1,509.85 24.20 1.63
    Eicher Motors2,701.85 40.85 1.54
    Bajaj Finserv11,919.95 169.50 1.44
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,160.80 24.85 2.19
    Larsen1,508.85 22.95 1.54
    Bajaj Finserv11,915.35 167.00 1.42
    HDFC Bank1,500.00 19.35 1.31
    Bajaj Finance6,072.40 74.20 1.24
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco389.10 13.05 3.47
    Tata Steel1,160.65 24.65 2.17
    Larsen1,509.85 24.20 1.63
    Eicher Motors2,701.85 40.85 1.54
    Bajaj Finserv11,919.95 169.50 1.44
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,160.80 24.85 2.19
    Larsen1,508.85 22.95 1.54
    Bajaj Finserv11,915.35 167.00 1.42
    HDFC Bank1,500.00 19.35 1.31
    Bajaj Finance6,072.40 74.20 1.24

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3600-0.3800-0.51
    Euro-Rupee88.2520-0.1120-0.13
    Pound-Rupee102.99000.02900.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6705-0.0028-0.42
    View More