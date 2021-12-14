WhatsApp’s latest update hides 'last seen' from unknown contacts by default

Meta-owned online messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy feature that will hide users' 'last seen' from unknown contacts by default. Prior to this update, WhatsApp set the feature on 'Everyone,' allowing anyone to see your last seen or status. Some WhatsApp users of both Android and iOS platforms have already received this update and a larger rollout may happen in the upcoming days and weeks.

As per a report in WABetainfo, WhatsApp is looking to work on its default privacy option by restricting online status updates and ‘last seen’ from people who are not part of your contact list or have not chatted with you in the past. The update, however, will not have any impact on users' contacts

Replying to a Twitter user's query, the WhatsApp support team confirmed the update.

It’s a new security feature. Got this reply from support today. If the person has not got your number in their contacts, or you haven’t sent one message between you, last seen/online is no longer visible. pic.twitter.com/qLPtC6rPOA — PsyColette 🎅🏻🎄 (@NiHaolain) December 7, 2021

The ‘My Contact’ option for status and ‘last seen’ was already part of WhatsApp's privacy setting but it was not available as a default. The app’s privacy policy gives its users an option to restrict their ‘last seen,’ status and profile photo from everyone else by choosing the 'Nobody' feature in the privacy setting.

The update is likely to help users protect themselves from third party apps that allow people to stalk WhatsApp users. The 'last seen' status allows users to check if their contacts were active on the messaging app recently. While it may seem like a harmless feature, it was being exploited by many third party apps to track users' activity.

Although the privacy norms of app stores like Google Play Store and Apple App Store restrict third party apps from cyberstalking, there are many apps offering solutions to help parents and partners know the online status of their children or spouse.

In addition to the latest privacy update, WhatsApp recently unveiled a new sticker app, Encanto, that features 14 animated stickers that can be used by a user in the chat. The sticker pack is available on Android as well as the iOS version of WhatsApp. Users can access the sticker by heading to the sticker section of the messaging app and tapping on '+' to go to the WhatsApp sticker store.